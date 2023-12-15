Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Shares Up 0.4%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.30. 73,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 80,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.

