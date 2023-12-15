California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $74,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $270.78 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $279.83. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.22.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

