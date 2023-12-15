California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,742 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Nucor worth $66,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Stock Performance
NUE stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.46 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.84. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.64.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What is consumer discretionary?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.