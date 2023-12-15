California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,279 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of General Mills worth $75,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

