California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $76,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $291.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

