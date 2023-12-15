Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.30.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$61.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$63.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.3217128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,839 shares of company stock worth $4,028,299. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

