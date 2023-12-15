Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $38.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $65,890.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

