Cencora (NYSE:COR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Cencora stock opened at $201.55 on Thursday. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370,672 shares of company stock valued at $267,704,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cencora by 145.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cencora by 7,989.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

