Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $13.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Shares of IPSC opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Century Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,183.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. Research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
