CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $76.90 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.