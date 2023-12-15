Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $383.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.32.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

