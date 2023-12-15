Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,662,000 after acquiring an additional 421,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

