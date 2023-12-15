Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) & RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Financial Comparison

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. RPM International pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPM International pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPM International has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. RPM International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of RPM International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RPM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A RPM International 6.96% 26.83% 8.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and RPM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and RPM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.51 39.49 RPM International $7.26 billion 1.99 $478.69 million $3.97 28.27

RPM International has higher revenue and earnings than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. RPM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and RPM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 RPM International 1 4 3 0 2.25

RPM International has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given RPM International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPM International is more favorable than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Summary

RPM International beats Chr. Hansen Holding A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment and railcar lining, fire and sound proofing, and heat and cryogenic insulation products; specialty construction products; amine curing agents, reactive diluents, and epoxy resins; fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, coatings, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. In addition, it offers solutions for the paint contractors and DIYers, concrete restoration and flooring, metallic and faux finish coatings, cleaners, and hobby paints and cements; and caulks, adhesives, insulating foams, and patches, as well as spackling, glazing, and repair products. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

