Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCA. Desjardins cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.47.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCA

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

About Cogeco Communications

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$55.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$82.03.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.