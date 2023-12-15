Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

