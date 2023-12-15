Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.17

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.17 and traded as high as $36.18. Cohu shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 496,057 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Cohu Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

