Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.09

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $39.39. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $39.12, with a volume of 162,732 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $83,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 497,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.