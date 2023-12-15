Comerica Bank Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,696 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

