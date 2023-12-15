Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

NYSE:CNC opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

