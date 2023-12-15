Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 211,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,330,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.92% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE PLOW opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $712.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $144.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.72%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

