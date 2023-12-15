Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

