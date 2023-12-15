Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 465,331 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 465,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,748,000. Comerica Bank owned about 1.33% of Affiliated Managers Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 6.6 %

AMG stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

