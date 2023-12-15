Comerica Bank Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 661,681 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,276,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Target as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 45.6% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 646.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 220.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

