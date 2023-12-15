Comerica Bank Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,402,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,676,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of American International Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $66.49 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.07.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

