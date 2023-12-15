Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,700,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of Forward Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Trading Up 2.1 %

FWRD stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.