Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 212,819 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 212,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,259,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Norfolk Southern as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $233.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $212.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

