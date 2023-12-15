Comerica Bank Invests $41.95 Million in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY opened at $112.49 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.