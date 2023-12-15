Comerica Bank Invests $41.95 Million in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,950,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.
Nestlé Price Performance
Shares of NSRGY opened at $112.49 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
