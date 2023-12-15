Comerica Bank Invests $65.27 Million in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Communities by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 8.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $87.30 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $87.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.