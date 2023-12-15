Comerica Bank Invests $65.45 Million in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,450,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Carpenter Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

