Comerica Bank Invests $82.56 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 833,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,561,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Starbucks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
