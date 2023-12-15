Comerica Bank Invests $88.61 Million in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,610,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,042,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,020,000 after purchasing an additional 475,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,409,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 220,852 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

