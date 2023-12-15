Comerica Bank Invests $96.88 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,880,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII opened at $255.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $258.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

