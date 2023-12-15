Comerica Bank Makes New $57.55 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 242,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $57,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $259.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

