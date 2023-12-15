Comerica Bank Makes New $60.65 Million Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,650,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

