Comerica Bank Makes New $62.13 Million Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,130,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of The Ensign Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after acquiring an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after buying an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ENSG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $113.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

