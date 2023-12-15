Comerica Bank Makes New $63.74 Million Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,740,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Lantheus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2,433.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 415,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 398,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.7 %

Lantheus stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

