Comerica Bank Makes New $64.73 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $767.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $771.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

