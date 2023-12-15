Comerica Bank Makes New $69.09 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $326.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.96 and a 200 day moving average of $306.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

