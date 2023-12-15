Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,660,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Lazard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lazard by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lazard by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $43.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

