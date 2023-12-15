Comerica Bank Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

