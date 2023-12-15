Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 1,177,257 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,177,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,330,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,340,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.