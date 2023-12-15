Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 17,488 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $259.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

