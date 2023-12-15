Comerica Bank Takes $60.87 Million Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 451,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile



ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

