Comerica Bank Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 36.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $229.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.77.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

