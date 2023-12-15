Comerica Bank Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,450,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennametal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,566,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,950,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kennametal Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.80. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

