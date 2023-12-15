Comerica Bank Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 508,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

