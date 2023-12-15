Comerica Bank Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,071,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of S&P Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $437.81 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.37 and a 200 day moving average of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.