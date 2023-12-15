Comparing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beyond Commerce and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.43%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -31.00% N/A -26.79% Brightcove -12.87% -19.58% -8.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.41 -$2.38 million N/A N/A Brightcove $211.01 million 0.48 -$9.02 million ($0.61) -3.82

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brightcove beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove Marketing Studio, which included Video Marketing Suite, a solution designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Brightcove Communications Studio, which included Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform that is designed to reduce the cost and complexity involved with internal video communications; Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; and Brightcove Virtual Events, a platform for customers to create bespoke, immersive live and always-on virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

