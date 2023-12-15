Comparing Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Getty Realty and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.81%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

83.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Getty Realty pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Getty Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 39.13% 8.39% 4.30% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $165.59 million 9.29 $90.04 million $1.42 20.55 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $205.95 million 154.89 $243.63 million $4.37 8.93

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Getty Realty on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

