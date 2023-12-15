Comparing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APA and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get APA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $12.13 billion 0.90 $3.67 billion $4.88 7.32 Kosmos Energy $2.30 billion 1.33 $226.55 million $0.16 41.47

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 17.62% 92.51% 11.45% Kosmos Energy 4.41% 38.42% 7.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares APA and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.5% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

APA has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 2 7 7 1 2.41 Kosmos Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

APA presently has a consensus target price of $46.06, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $9.53, suggesting a potential upside of 43.70%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than APA.

Summary

APA beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.